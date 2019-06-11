Donna Rae Peterson, age 80 of Barneveld died on Monday morning, June 10, 2019 at the Upland Hills Hospital in Dodgeville.

She was born on March 25, 1939 to Raymond and Lulu (Lee) Peterson. She grew up in rural Barneveld, helping her family on the family farm. She was married and they had four children. They dairy farmed together for many years. Later in life Donna earned her GED, and then attended Technical College in Fennimore to obtain the education needed to work at the Madison VA Hospital, where she worked for 25 years, working her way up to be a ward secretary. During those years working at the VA, she loved traveling extensively in the US and abroad, including over 20 trips to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico which she considered her second home. She retired in 2010. In retirement she enjoyed more traveling, her dogs, grandkids and gardening. She always loved the birds near her home, having several bird feeders. She lived life to the fullest, and was a strong independent woman.

Donna is survived by four children; Becky (Bill) Dimpfl of Barneveld; Rod (Sandy) Mueller of Barneveld; Rick Mueller of Barneveld; Beth Mueller (Charlie Brown) of Lodi; eight grandchildren, Jeremy, Wendy, Stacie, Nicole, Jenny, Kelly, Megan, and Kayla; 11 great-grandchildren, Owen, Quinn, Magali, Wynn, Ivy, Myles, Alexa, Carter, Tucker, Raelynn and Levi; two brothers, Richard and Robert; and three sisters, Lucille "Lu", Sandy and Joette. She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother Donald; a sister Evelyn; and two great-grandchildren, Avery and Griffin Heibel.

A visitation for Donna will be held on Saturday morning, June 15, 2019 from 9:00 am until 12:00 pm at the Perry Lutheran Church in Daleyville.

A funeral service will follow at 12:00 pm at the church. Rev. Kelli Fisher of that church will officiate. Burial will be in the Perry Lutheran Church Cemetery in Daleyville. Saether Funeral Service in Blanchardville is assisting the family. Online memories and condolences can be shared with the family at www.saetherfuneralservice.com. In lieu of flowers the family suggests that memorials can be made to the Perry Lutheran Church