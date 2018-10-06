Donna M. Faber, age 81, of Hazel Green, died peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Thursday, October 4th. She was born on December 25, 1936 in Highland to Robert and Frances (Pustina) McGuire. Donna was a 1954 graduate of Highland High School and married Vern Faber in Stuttgart, Germany on April 30, 1956. In 1959 they moved to Highland where they raised their family and in 1979, moved near Hazel Green. There, Donna worked in the Activities Dept at Southwest Health Center in Cuba City. In her spare-time she enjoyed spending time with her family on the river and the Rio Grand Texas Valley, sewing and other crafts, cooking, traveling, gardening, dancing with Vern and listening to his music.



She was preceded in death by her parents Frances and Robert McGuire; her stepmother, Jeannie McGuire; two brothers, Tom (Jeanne) McGuire and Jim McGuire and a niece, Megan McGuire.



Donna is survived by her husband, Vern; five children, Mark (Mary) Faber; Deb (Stu) Timm; Tim (Bev) Faber; Scott (Janet) Faber and Michelle (Jeff) DeMuth; 13 Grandchildren: Ashley (Ryan); Curtis (Mari); Nick; Matt; Ben (Amber); Justin (Tracy); Andy (Taylor); Brenton; Caitlyn (Mike); Malia (Goddaughter) (Zach); Alex (Rachel); Brooke (Shane); and Collin; 6 Great Grandchildren: Gavin; Kaylin; Landon; Evienne; Liam and a baby boy on the way; her siblings, Don (Pat) McGuire; Pat (Patty) McGuire; Jean (Mike) Popp; Marge (Gil) Pierick; Dan McGuire and Lynda (Lee) Weber; a sister-in-law, Jean McGuire as well as many nieces, nephews and many friends.



A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, October 10, 2018 at Ss. Anthony & Philip Catholic Church. Fr. Jim Murphy will officiate with inurnment in St. Anthony’s Cemetery. Friends may call at the church on Wednesday after 9:00 A.M. Memorials to the Leukemia, Lymphoma Society (lls.org) or Hospice of Dubuque (Hospice of Dubuque.org) would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.houckfuneralhomes.com