Donna Lee Maurer

Stoughton- Donna Lee Maurer, age 69, passed away at Nazareth Health and Rehabilitation Center in Stoughton, on Thursday, June 1, 2023. Donna was born on February 7, 1954, to Gerald and Marilyn Maurer of Verona/Madison. As a youth, Donna was involved in the Maple Grove Lads & Lassies 4-H Club and loved showing her Welsh Corgi, Ruffy. She was on the Teen Board at Manchester’s Department Store during high school. Donna graduated from Verona High School in 1972. Donna was married twice – to Tom Dunn and later to Dave Mitchell. While married to Tom, Donna worked as he went to school and when his career took them to Illinois, Iowa, Wyoming, and back to Chicago, Donna took accounting classes at Eastern Wyoming College and worked in a variety of jobs during their marriage. Their two children, Julia and Jacob, were active in sports, music, and school activities which Donna enjoyed and supported. Donna returned to the Madison area and found her niche’ in the building industry working for Kaashagen & Sons, RHD/ Dvorak Plumbing, Stevens Construction, and Advanced Drywall Systems Corporation in customer service and accounting. She worked in the deli at Pick n Save until a work injury ended her working career.

Donna loved to cook and enjoyed watching food shows. She shared her culinary talents with neighbors, friends, family and at Sons of Norway- Mandt Lodge. She served as the Mandt Lodge Historian since 2008 and was instrumental in updating the lodge history books, compiling the binders, and researching events for the 85th anniversary celebration. Donna also helped with many lodge fundraisers, annual 3rd grade cultural event, and food related activities. She was an avid NASCAR and Matt Kenseth fan. Donna enjoyed watching movies, travel shows, and documentaries. Donna loved to take day trips and enjoyed Wisconsin parks, waterfalls, and historical places. Over the years, Donna was active in Habitat for Humanity, Madison Area Builders Association, Sons of Norway- Mandt Lodge, Relay For Life, and was a member of several Lutheran churches in the towns she lived in. She volunteered to cook for Vacation Bible School and funeral lunches while a member of McFarland Lutheran Church.

