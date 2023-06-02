Stoughton- Donna Lee Maurer, age 69, passed away at Nazareth Health and Rehabilitation Center in Stoughton, on Thursday, June 1, 2023. Donna was born on February 7, 1954, to Gerald and Marilyn Maurer of Verona/Madison. As a youth, Donna was involved in the Maple Grove Lads & Lassies 4-H Club and loved showing her Welsh Corgi, Ruffy. She was on the Teen Board at Manchester’s Department Store during high school. Donna graduated from Verona High School in 1972. Donna was married twice – to Tom Dunn and later to Dave Mitchell. While married to Tom, Donna worked as he went to school and when his career took them to Illinois, Iowa, Wyoming, and back to Chicago, Donna took accounting classes at Eastern Wyoming College and worked in a variety of jobs during their marriage. Their two children, Julia and Jacob, were active in sports, music, and school activities which Donna enjoyed and supported. Donna returned to the Madison area and found her niche’ in the building industry working for Kaashagen & Sons, RHD/ Dvorak Plumbing, Stevens Construction, and Advanced Drywall Systems Corporation in customer service and accounting. She worked in the deli at Pick n Save until a work injury ended her working career.
Donna loved to cook and enjoyed watching food shows. She shared her culinary talents with neighbors, friends, family and at Sons of Norway- Mandt Lodge. She served as the Mandt Lodge Historian since 2008 and was instrumental in updating the lodge history books, compiling the binders, and researching events for the 85th anniversary celebration. Donna also helped with many lodge fundraisers, annual 3rd grade cultural event, and food related activities. She was an avid NASCAR and Matt Kenseth fan. Donna enjoyed watching movies, travel shows, and documentaries. Donna loved to take day trips and enjoyed Wisconsin parks, waterfalls, and historical places. Over the years, Donna was active in Habitat for Humanity, Madison Area Builders Association, Sons of Norway- Mandt Lodge, Relay For Life, and was a member of several Lutheran churches in the towns she lived in. She volunteered to cook for Vacation Bible School and funeral lunches while a member of McFarland Lutheran Church.
Donna is survived by her children, Julia (Jason) Terchin and Jacob (Rachel) Dunn; her grandchildren Rowan, Eden, and Jackson Dunn. Her mother, Marilyn Maurer; siblings Diane Maurer, Dale Maurer, and Darlene (John) Arneson; nieces and nephews Lars, Jens and Sigrid Arneson and Jennie and Katie Maurer. She was preceded in death by her father, Gerald Maurer; and her grandparents Henry & Selma Maurer and Einar and Jennie Erstad.
Donna’s funeral will be on Thursday, June 29, at 12:00 PM with visitation from 9:00-11:45 AM at St. James Lutheran Church, 427 South Main Street, in Verona with Pastor Peter Narum presiding. The burial will be in the Verona Cemetery. A luncheon will be served after the funeral.
Memorials may be given to St. James Lutheran Church, Sons of Norway- Mandt Lodge, Dane County Parks, or PBS Wisconsin. The family would like to thank all who have supported and helped Donna over the years- Stoughton EMS, medical staff at various hospitals, her various doctors and care teams, Nazareth Health and Rehabilitation Center, Agrace staff, and her friends and family. God has taken her into his loving arms and set her free from her burdens here on earth. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com
