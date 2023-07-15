Donna Lea Dybdahl

BLACK EARTH - Donna Lea Dybdahl, 89, of Black Earth, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 6, 2023, at Heartland Country Village. She was born on July 28, 1933, in Madison, to Charlton and Selma (Peterson) Hayes.

Donna graduated from Black Earth High School where she enthusiastically participated in cheerleading and organizing school events. On Aug. 1, 1974, she was united in marriage to David "Dave" Dybdahl. She retired in 1987 following a successful 25-year career as a word processor at CUNA Mutual Insurance. For many years, she was president of the WELCA.