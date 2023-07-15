BLACK EARTH - Donna Lea Dybdahl, 89, of Black Earth, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 6, 2023, at Heartland Country Village. She was born on July 28, 1933, in Madison, to Charlton and Selma (Peterson) Hayes.
Donna graduated from Black Earth High School where she enthusiastically participated in cheerleading and organizing school events. On Aug. 1, 1974, she was united in marriage to David "Dave" Dybdahl. She retired in 1987 following a successful 25-year career as a word processor at CUNA Mutual Insurance. For many years, she was president of the WELCA.
Donna had a deep appreciation for poetry and cherished reading from her father's collection of books. She found joy in activities such as golf, tennis, and bowling with the Myrella Wilkins team. When Myrella retired as lefse chairperson of the lefse preparation for the church's annual lutefisk dinner, Donna took over for her, a role she diligently fulfilled for over 25 years. Every year, the church lovingly made 1200 lefse of the highest standards for the guests to savor alongside the traditional lutefisk and meatballs. Donna also served as the chairperson for the 150th-year celebration of the Vermont Lutheran Church and played a significant role in organizing and fundraising efforts for the church's beautiful front addition. Donna shared her considerable musical talents by serving as the organist at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Black Earth. Additionally, she found delight in mastering Scott Joplin compositions on the piano. Donna's culinary skills were legendary, and her family and friends relished her meals. Her grandchildren will never forget the messy spaghetti on the Board dinners she served on the family table with no plates. For 35 years, she prepared chili for friends and family participating in the opening day of deer season, warmly welcoming hunters after their long hours in the cold. Every year the hunters would look forward to the wonderful chili as much as the annual hunt itself. Donna embarked on memorable travels to Ireland and the Pacific Northwest with the Madison Diocesan Choir, accompanied by her husband, Dave.
Donna is survived by her devoted husband of 49 years, David; and her three sons, Dwayne (Roxanne) Garfoot, Jr. of Campbellsport, Steve (Colanda) Garfoot of Portage, and Michael (Marie) Garfoot of Arena. She is also survived by Dave’s children, David (Cindy) Dybdahl of Middleton, Naomi (Fyli) Sissoko of Atlanta, Ga., Paul (Jill) Dybdahl of Black Earth, and Sarah (John) Laurent of Middleton; her brother, John (Teresa) Hayes of Poynette; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Donna was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Dorothy Areundo, Helen (Mike) Banoves, Lillian (Glen) Lokken, Irene (Hugh) Hughes, and Ruth Anne (Kenneth) Johnson; brother, Charleton (Doris) Hayes; and her first husband, Dwayne Garfoot.
A funeral service will be held at VERMONT LUTHERAN CHURCH, 9886 Vermont Church Road, Black Earth, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 22, 2023, with Pastor Rebecca Clancy presiding. Burial will take place at Vermont Lutheran Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON CAMACHO BLACK EARTH FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1701 Center St., Black Earth, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, July 21, 2023, and also at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday.
Donna will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and all who had the privilege of knowing her. Her kindness, talent, and unwavering love will forever remain in our hearts. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
