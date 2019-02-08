Obituaries

Donna L. Hansen

Feb 08, 2019

Updated: Feb 08, 2019 10:56 AM CST

Visitation will be 10-11:00 AM on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Eastside Ev. Lutheran Church, 2310 International Lane, Madison, WI 53704 with a memorial service to begin at 11:00 AM. 

