Donna Joy Brockman-LaMar

MADISON--Donna Joy (Myrland) Brockmann LaMar, passed away on April 10, 2019, at All Saints Assisted Living in Madison.

She was born in Black Earth on June 24, 1927, at the home of her grandmother Amelia Mickelson to Viola and Ralph Myrland. Donna was a graduate of Madison West High School and attended UW-Madison. She married Willard John Brockmann on June 4, 1947; they were happily married for 37 years. Fortunately for Donna, she found love again for the second time with Robert Dean LaMar, to whom she was married for 31 years.

Donna enjoyed dancing, traveling, and flying small planes with yearly trips to Las Vegas, Sundara Spa, and visiting family members throughout the states. She was employed at J.S. Kammer and Assoc. dental practice for 16 years as an office manager and meeting planner.

Donna is survived by her children, DeeAnn (Robert) Gill, Gary (Carol) Brockmann and Nancy (Bruce) Bradley; granddaughter, Amanda (Tyler) Bradley; brother, Dale (Marlys) Myrland; nephews, Jim (Mary) Myrland, Steve (Kelly) Myrland, Brian (Annie) Myrland, Jim (Val) Brockmann, and Randy (Jackie) Brockmann; stepchildren, Jeff (Wanda) LaMar, Cindy (Jon) Goerke, and Judy (Mike) LaMar; and step-grandchildren, James (Becka) Gill, Tiffany (Robert) Cheong, Travis LaMar, Brent LaMar, and Brad LaMar.

Donna is the joy and glue that holds the family together.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Good Friday, April 19, 2019, at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 6021 University Ave., Madison.

Memorials may be given to Agrace HospiceCare along with our gratitude for all of their care and support.