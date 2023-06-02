Donna Jean Hoffman

Donna Jean Hoffman (nee: Paske) of Beaver Dam touched the Face of God on Wednesday, May 31, 2023. She was Welcomed Home by her Savior, Jesus, and by a host of family and friends including, her beloved husband Robert (Bobby John) Hoffman; her parents, Walter and Frances (DeGroff) Paske; her in-laws Harold and Eunice Hoffman; sisters and their husbands, Shirley and Robert Manthe and Beverley and Richard Busse; and her brother and sister-in-law Frederick and Beverly (nee: Breneman) Paske. She was also greeted by a beloved niece Jody Mae Busse-Ramsfield-Bibler, and a nephew-in-law John Stangl. She is survived by a sister and brother-in-law, Mona and Ken Bertoli of Fort Wayne, Indiana. She is also survived by 18 nieces and nephews, their spouses, their children and grandchildren. They all who had a special place in Donna’s heart.

Donna was born on November 11, 1944 in Madison, WI. She was baptized and confirmed at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church of Leeds, Arlington, WI. She was a member of the 1962 graduating class of Deforest Area High School. She married the love of her life on April 10, 1965 at Zion, Leeds.

