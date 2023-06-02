Donna Jean Hoffman (nee: Paske) of Beaver Dam touched the Face of God on Wednesday, May 31, 2023. She was Welcomed Home by her Savior, Jesus, and by a host of family and friends including, her beloved husband Robert (Bobby John) Hoffman; her parents, Walter and Frances (DeGroff) Paske; her in-laws Harold and Eunice Hoffman; sisters and their husbands, Shirley and Robert Manthe and Beverley and Richard Busse; and her brother and sister-in-law Frederick and Beverly (nee: Breneman) Paske. She was also greeted by a beloved niece Jody Mae Busse-Ramsfield-Bibler, and a nephew-in-law John Stangl. She is survived by a sister and brother-in-law, Mona and Ken Bertoli of Fort Wayne, Indiana. She is also survived by 18 nieces and nephews, their spouses, their children and grandchildren. They all who had a special place in Donna’s heart.
Donna was born on November 11, 1944 in Madison, WI. She was baptized and confirmed at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church of Leeds, Arlington, WI. She was a member of the 1962 graduating class of Deforest Area High School. She married the love of her life on April 10, 1965 at Zion, Leeds.
Her and Bob lived in a multitude of homes in various parts of Wisconsin, Colorado and Arizona. Their love for each other was strengthened by a shared love of camping, music and traveling. Their last home together was in Eagle River, Wisconsin. Donna moved to Beaver Dam, Wisconsin after Bob’s passing, where she lived until moving into the Watertown Health Care Facility in the fall of 2022.
Donna was a gifted seamstress. Learning from her talented mom, Donna’s love for knitting, crocheting, sewing and quilting grew into a passion that can only be called an art form. Her love for off-white, cream fabrics, trims, and buttons earned her the nick name “The Queen of Cream.” She was presented with numerous awards throughout her life for her needlework and stitching talents.
Her love for her husband and her family was nearly matched by the love for her pets through the years. From her Saint Bernard, Benjamin of Bear Creek Canyon and her Miniature Schnauzer, Boo, to her cat Hobbs, they all were blessed to have her love them. Thanks to Serena (Cici) McDonald, a favorite visiting Angel of Donna’s, for providing a loving home for Hobbs when Donna could no longer care for him.
Many thanks to the Visiting Angels of Beaver Dam and Holders of Hope, two home health care providers who were truly angels without wings for caring, befriending and loving Donna for a number of years in her beloved trailer home, that she called Lucy. Special thank you to Donna (Dee) Jacobs for continuing
your friendship with Donna after she left your care. Also a special thanks to Watertown Health Care Center and to Rainbow hospice for your special care in the last months and days of her life. Your rewards await all of you in Heaven.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Ryan Funeral Home, Deforest. Pastor Philip Heyer of St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church of Beaver Dam, where Donna was currently a member, will conduct a private
Christian graveside service at Zion, Leeds cemetery. Donna will be laid to rest beside her husband. After 24 years apart, they will be together for eternity.