Donna Jean Gower

Donna Gower of Madison, WI passed away on, 1 December 2019 at the age of 85.

She's the daughter of Edward and Marie Pierce of Baraboo, WI. Donna was the oldest of 2 children.

She led a full and interesting life. After her graduation from Baraboo High she married the love of her life, Armond Gower, of Black River Falls, in 1952 and they had 5 children. Donna went on to graduate from Madison Area Technical College with a degree in Medical Transcription in 1986. Armond spent 20 years in the military and Donna followed him to many locales, including the Philippine Islands. They retired together in 1997 and spent many years travelling extensively, within the United States and abroad on 6 continents with their oldest daughter Karen and her husband John Beam. They also enjoyed traveling around the United States visiting their 5 children, 9 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren.

Donna is survived by her husband, Armond of 67 years, and her five children; Karen Beam of Las Vegas, NV; Richard Gower of Cottage Grove, WI; Greg Gower of San Diego, CA; Bryan Gower of St Augustine, FL; and Darla Gower of Jupiter, FL. Her brother Ronald Pierce of Baraboo, WI, predeceased her in 2015.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019 at St. Peter Catholic Church, 5001 North Sherman Avenue, Madison at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Robert Everson presiding.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 5, 2019, from 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm at Cress Funeral Home, 3325 East Washington Avenue, Madison Also, from 10:00 am until time of Mass on Friday at the church.

