Donna J. Tupac

Donna Jean Tupac, age 62, lived a full life until passing away peacefully on Monday, November 18, 2019 at Agrace Hospice in Madison, WI. She was born on January 24, 1957 in Moline, IL, to Donald and Joyce (Twitty) Bender.

Donna attended Kennedy High School and Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids, IA. She was employed for over 30 years in the business and finance industry, working for several leading automotive dealerships in Iowa and Wisconsin. Donna had a passion for exploring the world, astrology, watching scary movies, and her sweet treats. She loved her "black and white cookies!"

In early 2015, Donna was diagnosed with MSA (Multiple System Atrophy), a progressive, degenerative neurological disorder. The diagnosis caused her to give up her career, and instead focus on symptom treatment and coping with a terminal illness. The last four years of her life were spent with family and friends attending grandkids sporting events, concerts and plays, traveling, and dining out at her favorite restaurants. Oh, and plenty of winning at Bingo!

Donna is survived by her two sons Nathan Freie and his wife Nadia of Waunakee, WI, and Andrew Langford of Iowa City, IA. She also leaves two sisters, Laura Hard and Debbie (Brad) Rocharek, both of Cedar Rapids, IA, several nieces and nephews and four grandchildren. Donna was preceded in death by her parents, and her brother Michael Bender of Iowa.

A celebration of life will be held at Oakhill Jackson in the Adam building located at: 1150 6th Street SE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52401, on Saturday November 30, 2019, from 12:00pm to 4:00pm. We will be sharing some of her favorite food and desserts for everyone to enjoy.

Donna loved cats and dogs and had her own pets over the years. In lieu of flowers, you may send a memorial gift to the Animal Rescue League of Iowa, Inc. in her name at www.arl-iowa.org/.