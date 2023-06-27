Donna J. (Piddington) Brooks

Donna J. (Piddington) Brooks, age 93, passed peacefully on June 6, 2023 in Sun Prairie. She was born in Madison on April 7, 1930, to Garfield and Jessie (Wagner) Severson. She married Leon Piddington on January 26, 1952 in Platteville. She later married James Brooks on February 15, 1998 Sun Prairie.

Donna was a lifetime member of the Order of the Eastern Star, VFW Auxiliary Post # 9362, and the American Legion Auxiliary Post # 333. Donna was an avid Baseball fan, Sun Prairie Cardinals, Sun Prairie Home Talent, Braves and Brewers.