Donna J. (Piddington) Brooks, age 93, passed peacefully on June 6, 2023 in Sun Prairie. She was born in Madison on April 7, 1930, to Garfield and Jessie (Wagner) Severson. She married Leon Piddington on January 26, 1952 in Platteville. She later married James Brooks on February 15, 1998 Sun Prairie.
Donna was a lifetime member of the Order of the Eastern Star, VFW Auxiliary Post # 9362, and the American Legion Auxiliary Post # 333. Donna was an avid Baseball fan, Sun Prairie Cardinals, Sun Prairie Home Talent, Braves and Brewers.
She is survived by: her two daughters, Rona (Roger) Stanton and Kristi (Fred Krueger) Cutsforth; 5 grandchildren, Zach, Nathan, Kara, Tyler and Mason; 7 great grandchildren; brother Robert Severson; stepdaughters, Marijo (Jim) Alhgrimm, Marcy (Greg) Siedschlag, Caryn (Tom) Doers.
Donna is preceded in death by her husband, Leon Piddington in 1988, 2nd husband James Brooks in 2002, infant daughter Joann Piddington, granddaughter Erin Cutsforth; sister Darlene Powers and brother Dennis Severson,
A Celebration of Life Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 20, 2023 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral Home 302 Columbus St. in Sun Prairie. The family would like to thank the staff of Prairie Gardens Assisted Living for creating a loving and caring home and to Agrace Hospice for their compassion and care.
