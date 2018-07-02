Donna Fay Pickarts, age 80, passed away unexpectedly at her home in Sauk City on June 29, 2018.

She was born in Baraboo on May 20, 1938 to the late Oscar J. and Hazel F. (Dunse) Grass. Donna went to Prairie du Sac High School. She was united in marriage to Arnold”Arnie” B. Pickarts on Apr. 16, 1955; he preceded her in death on Oct. 1, 2002 in Ocala, Fl. She formerly worked around the Sauk Prairie area at Dotty’s Dime Store in PdS, Timco, Milwaukee Valve and also at Central Colony in Madison. Donna and Arnie moved to Ocala, Florida in the early 1990’s; where they enjoyed the warm winters, the beach and ocean. Donna remained in Florida after Arnie’s death until 2009, when she returned to Sauk City to be closer to family. She enjoyed Elvis and country music, bowling, bingo, crosswords, fishing and time spent with her family.

Donna is survived by sons, James Pickarts of Sauk City, and Michael Pickarts of Port Charlotte, FL., grandchildren, Jamie (Daniel) Brice of Merrimac, Aaron (Ashley Meier) Pickarts of Sauk City, and Jessica (Scott) Frey of Prairie du Sac; great grandchildren, Kya and Barrett; and a sister, Karen (Melvin) Richolson of Sauk City. She is further survived by other family and friends.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded by a sister, Eileen Bolgrin.

As per Donna’s wishes, a private family service will be held.