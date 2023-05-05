Donna Castleberry Lienke

Donna Mae Castleberry Lienke, age 89, passed away on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at The Meadows of Fall River with her family by her side. She was born on August 30, 1933, one of five children to Ransom and Alice (Loeck) Castleberry,

She grew up in Columbus, after graduation she worked in Madison for a few years. She later was married to Leonard “Bill” Lienke on May 15, 1954. Together they farmed for many years just outside of Columbus. Donna worked at Columbus Nursing and Rehab for 20 years. She retired from there, but a few years later went to work for Martin Security.