Donna Castleberry Lienke

Donna Mae Castleberry Lienke, age 89, passed away on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at The Meadows of Fall River with her family by her side. She was born on August 30, 1933, one of five children to Ransom and Alice (Loeck) Castleberry,
She grew up in Columbus, after graduation she worked in Madison for a few years. She later was married to Leonard “Bill” Lienke on May 15, 1954. Together they farmed for many years just outside of Columbus. Donna worked at Columbus Nursing and Rehab for 20 years. She retired from there, but a few years later went to work for Martin Security.
Donna belonged to Olivet Congregational Church where she was an active member of the Social Circle. She spent many hours sewing together material squares that later became quilts donated to various missions. She loved crocheting afghans and if you were lucky enough to have one of these, you knew it was made with love. She also loved cooking and baking. She was especially known for her apple pies, cheese cakes and deviled eggs.
She loved watching the Packers and Brewers on TV. She also made several trips to Green Bay on the on the family Packer wagon pulled by John Deere tractors in which her sons were in command. Donna lived a full and wonderful life filled with family and friends by her side.
Donna is survived by her children Sue (Jerry) Schulze of Fall River, WI, Steve Lienke “Ike” of Columbus, Sandi Krakow of Wisconsin Rapids, Lenny (Vicky) Lienke of Columbus and Kevin (Lori) Lienke of Beaver Dam; one sister Loraine (Dale) Butram of Beaver Dam, two brothers Kenny Castleberry of Rio and Leslie (Stacey) Castleberry of DeForest; 11 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews; other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Clyde Castleberry.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, May 8, 2023 at Olivet Congregational United Church of Christ in Columbus with visitation beginning at 10:00 A.M. Entombment will be at Oakwood Cemetery, Beaver Dam.
The family would like to thank The Meadows of Fall River and Generations Hospice of Fond du Lac for the care she received from them.
Memorials may be directed to Olivet UCC or a charity of one’s choice.