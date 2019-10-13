Doneva L. Cox, age 83, of Middleton, passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at her home. She was born on May 2, 1936 in Lindsberg, Kansas, the daughter of the late Don L. and Eva D. Myers. She married James Allen Cox on November 24, 1956 in El Paso, Texas.

Doneva grew up in El Paso Texas where she excelled in school and was Austin High School's Homecoming Queen. She continued her academic career at the University of Texas at El Paso, where she studied Elementary Education. She moved to Madison, WI in 1963 with her husband Jim and her children.

Doneva was truly one of a kind. She was a gifted artist and talented musician and had an unwavering faith in God. Her favorite pastimes included storytelling, discussing current events and spending time with family.

Doneva is survived by her sisters Marquita Peterson and Rita Thomas; brother Don Myers; daughters Catherine Duell, Carrie Cox, Christine (Paul) Corcoran, Carla (Sarah Beyers) Cox and Cynthia Cox-Herbsleb; 8 granddaughters: Sarah Blanchard, Jaclyn Duell, Kelley Corcoran, Kasey Gerner, Julie Duell, Jennifer Sanchez-Duell, Abby Herbsleb and Kennedy Herbsleb; 8 great-grandchildren, Dominic Turvey Regan, Lauren and Addy Blanchard, Peyton and Riley Gerener and Colton and Harper Phelps.

