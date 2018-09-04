COLUMBUS/APPLETON--Donald V. "Butch" Vick age 78, died on Saturday, September 1, 2018 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Appleton.

He was born on July 30, 1940 in Poynette to Richard and Addie (Stange) Vick.

Don served in the U.S Army. He was married to Florence Dalton on May 22, 1965 in Columbus and had four children.

After Florence's death in 1993, he was married to Monnie Jansen on May 3, 2003.

Don was employed for Monona Masonry as a bricklayer until his retirement in 2002. He was a member of the Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers Local 13.

Don enjoyed hunting. He also enjoyed fixing and tinkering on mechanical things. He didn't have much need of worldly things, but truly loved spending time with his grandchildren. Butch was a member of the Olivet Congregational U. C. C.

Survivors include his three sons Robert (Shari) Vick of Edmond OK, Randy (Ginny) Vick of Pickerel and Ryan Vick of Columbus; one daughter Robin Vick of Dalton; eight grandchildren; one sister Marilyn Winter of Beaver Dam; two brothers Norman (Shirley) Vick Sr. of Columbus and Loren Vick of Watertown; nieces, nephews, other relatives. He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant son Brian; five brothers Wallace, Richard aka "Junior", Warren, Arden and Donovan; one sister Joanne Weisinger; his second wife, Monnie on August 31, 2018.

Funeral services will be held at 11:30 A.M., with visitation beginning at 10:00 A.M., on Friday, September 7, 2018 at the OLIVET CONGREGATIONAL UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST in Columbus. Rev. Ruth Wagner-Bradshaw will officiate. Interment will be in the Cambria Cemetery, Cambria with full military honors.

Memorials may be directed to the Olivet Church.