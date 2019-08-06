Donald Schmudlach

LODI - Donald Eugene Schmudlach, age 84, of Lodi, passed away peacefully on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at his home.

He was born on July 22, 1935, in Madison, the son of William and Viola (Whitney) Schmudlach. Donald graduated from MATC and proudly served in the U.S. Navy.



Donald and the love of his life, Ruby (DeWitt), were married for 59 wonderful years.

He worked as a police officer for Dane County and retired from the Maple Bluff Police Department. Donald also was a member of the Police Association and served as an EMT for Maple Bluff for many years.



As a born-again Christian he was a member of the Four Lakes Church of Christ. Donald loved the Lord Jesus and his family more than anything. He was an Evangelist for the Church of Christ (Four Lakes, Mountain View, Beaver Dam, Sauk City). Donald enjoyed gardening, hobby farming, antique collecting, hunting and carpentry. He loved to listen to classical music and work on sports cars. Donald was a very talented artist. He had a passion for adopting abused animals. Donald's big heart and great sense of humor will be deeply missed.



Donald is survived by his wife, Ruby; two sons, Don G. (Cheryl) Schmudlach and Bill (Norma) Schmudlach; grandchildren, Amber, Bryor and Carson; and three great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; grandchild, Valerie Schmudlach; and eleven siblings



A memorial Service will be held at BADGER FARMS, 1682 County Rd BB, Deerfield, at 4 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, with Baxter Exum presiding. A visitation will be held at Badger Farms from 2 p.m. until the time of the service on Monday.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.



Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420