Donald Robert Heimbecker, Sr

Donald “Don” Heimbecker Sr, age 69, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on August 17, 2023, following a courageous battle with Sarcoma.
Don grew up in Dane, WI, and resided in Deforest, WI for the past 46 years with the love of his life, Kathy “Kathleen” (Madigan) Heimbecker. Don and Kathy joined in marriage on October 26, 1974, in Waunakee WI. Together they raised two children and enjoyed themselves on their farmette outside of Deforest.
Don retired from Ball Corporation after 39 years. Over the past 10 years of retirement, Don enjoyed his time with his wife Kathy taking road trips to the Casinos, worked hard on his gardening, and loved selling his produce and canned goods at local farmer markets. Some of his favorite things to do were hunting and fishing with his son, son in-law, and grandson. His daughter Tammy taught him his love for the local farmers market and enjoyed spending time doing these with him. He also enjoyed his back country rides to the Amish stores with his wife and daughter-in-law Nicole. Outside of this, he loved seeing his two granddaughters every time they came to visit.
Don is survived by the love of his life Kathy, his daughter Tammy (Terry) Vedvik, his son Don Jr (Nicole) Heimbecker, and three grandchildren Amanda Vedvik, Kaitlyn “Kate” and Karver Heimbecker.
Don is further survived by his siblings, Bill Heimbecker, Jim (Mary) Heimbecker, Mary Ann Heimbecker, Jerome (Marcy) Heimbecker, and Barb Heimbecker. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and close friends.
Don is preceded in death by his parents William “Bill” Heimbecker and Rita (Hellenbrand) Heimbecker.
The family would like to express their gratitude to Dr. Bailey, Dr. Ringdahl, Dr. Malik, Dr. Morris, the UW IMC hospital staff and all the caring staff at Agrace Hospice Center.
Also, the family would like to say a special thank you to the Meinholz family and their workers for making sure we were cared for during the winter months and anytime we needed them.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 6:00 p.m., Monday, August 28, 2023 at Ryan Funeral Home, 6924 Lake Road, Deforest, WI 53532, with Susan Frankland officiating. A Visitation will take place prior to the service, from 4:00-6:00 p.m.
“If you want to see love and compassion, step onto the Agrace Hospice Center you will see nurses with scrubs that truly have the Wings of Angels”. - Tina Wright (niece)
“Perhaps they are not stars, but rather openings in heaven where the love of our lost one’s pours through and shines down upon us to let us know they are happy.” -Eskimo Proverb
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial gifts be directed to Agrace Hospice Center.