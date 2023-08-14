Donald Robert Foss was called to his eternal home in the arms of Jesus on August 9, 2023. He was 89.
A Funeral Service for Donald will be held on Saturday, August 19, 2023, at 11:00 A.M. at St. John Lutheran Church in Baraboo with Pastor Timothy Kuske presiding. Visitation will be from 10:00 until the time of service at 11:00 A.M. He will be laid to rest at Spring Grove Cemetery in the Wisconsin Dells following the service.
Donald was born on May 8, 1934, in Decorah, Iowa, to parents Alvin Jerald Foss and Pearl Julia (Tosten) Foss. He received the sacrament of Baptism in 1935 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Spring Grove, Minnesota. He received Confirmation on October 31, 1948, at First Lutheran Church in La Crescent, Minnesota, from pastor EG Hertler. Donald was raised in La Crescent, Minnesota by his father Alvin and step-mother Irene (Philips) Foss. He attended La Crescent Grade School, followed by Lincoln Jr. High, and then graduated from Central High School in La Crosse, Wisconsin. Donald married Alvena Nizumani in 1959, and they were married for 60 years until her passing in 2021. They had one son, Matthew Foss, who passed away in 1998. Donald spent many years working in apple orchards for Vic Leidel in La Crescent. He also worked for a while at his parents’ A&W Drive-in restaurants both in Marshall, Minnesota, and in Miami, Oklahoma. He spent the rest of his working years as a maintenance and janitorial engineer at St. Catherine’s College in St. Paul, Minnesota. Donald and Alvena loved to travel and toured most of the United States over many years of joyful companionship. In Donald’s early years, he spent some time as a trapper, which earned him the nickname “Trapper Dan,” a reference to Daniel Boone and their mutually worn raccoon skin cap. From this nickname, his family came to know him as “Uncle Dan.” Donald was loved by everyone he came in contact with over his life, and everyone who knew him always commented that he was the nicest person you could ever meet. Donald began and ended every conversation with a blessing from the Lord, and his genuine concern for everyone he met was that they come to know salvation through Jesus.
Donald is survived by his sister, Norma Jean DeLong, of Portland, Oregon. He has many extended relatives who mourn his passing, and yet who all rejoice that Donald is now reunited with Alvena, Matthew, and so many others he loved who preceded him.
