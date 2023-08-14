Donald Robert Foss

Donald Robert Foss was called to his eternal home in the arms of Jesus on August 9, 2023. He was 89.

A Funeral Service for Donald will be held on Saturday, August 19, 2023, at 11:00 A.M. at St. John Lutheran Church in Baraboo with Pastor Timothy Kuske presiding. Visitation will be from 10:00 until the time of service at 11:00 A.M. He will be laid to rest at Spring Grove Cemetery in the Wisconsin Dells following the service.