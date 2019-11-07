Donald Richter Luettgerodt

Donald Luettgerodt, age 80, a life-long resident of the Wisconsin Dells area, passed away Wednesday, November 6, 2019, peacefully at home with his family in Wisconsin Dells, WI.

Donald was born February 19, 1939 in Baraboo, Wisconsin the son of Henry and Ida (Richter) Luettgerodt. He graduated from Wisconsin Dells High School in 1957. After high school Don went into business with his parents who owned Quality Market and later took over the business with his wife until 1978. Don then went on to work as a Wisconsin State meat inspector. After retirement he and Barb enjoyed traveling in their RV.

Don married Barbara Radtke in 1961 in Wisconsin Dells. They were happily married for 48 years until she passed in 2009.

Don was a member of the Masonic Lodge for 50+ years, attended the United Presbyterian Church, and was a founding member of the Dells Loin's Club.

He is survived by his four children, Doreen (Chris) Ableman of Wisconsin Dells, Debora (Reggie) Rothenbach of Oshkosh, Denise (Dave) Hall of Wisconsin Dells, David (Bobbi) Luettgerodt of Rice Lake; his 12 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren; his sisters, Shirley (Bert) Milligan, Helene Morse, Judy (Ed) Rogers; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family.

He was preceded in death by his wife Barbara, his parents, and granddaughter Rebecca Deering.

Memorial funeral service will be held Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at United Presbyterian Church in Wisconsin Dells with Reverend Steven Keller officiating. Visitation will be held at United Presbyterian Church on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m.

The family would like to thank SSM Home Health Hospice for their wonderful care provided by the staff.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations will be dispersed by the family.