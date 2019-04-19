MONONA-Donald Miles Fadness, age 88, of Monona, passed away on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Agrace HospiceCare.

He was born on Oct. 16, 1930, in Chicago, Ill., the son of Neyman and Inez (Hansen) Fadness. Donald graduated from East High School in 1949. He served in the U.S. Air Force as a jet aircraft mechanic during the Korean conflict. Donald married Beatrice Newton on Nov. 26, 1955 in Madison. He was a member of the Madison Area Radio Control Society (MARCS) and was an avid radio control planepilot.

Donald worked as the senior research specialist in the geology department of UW-Madison. He was an integral researcher of the first moon rocks to return to earth. His work was a great contribution to our current understanding of geology.

Donald was an inventor and entrepreneur who owned his own consulting firm, Fadness Petrographic Service for 30 years. He also loved hunting and fishing. Between all this activity, Donald always enjoyed sitting down with a good book or being with his children and grandchildren.

Donald is survived by his wife, Beatrice Fadness; 3 daughters, Debra (John) Peery, Lisa (Mark) Meadows, and Laura Bradley; his siblings, Virginia Norgord, Jack "John" Fadness, and Jill Kerwin and Patricia Fadness; eight grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother James Fadness.

Funeral Services will be held at ST. STEPHENS LUTHERAN CHURCH, 5700 Pheasant Hill Rd., Monona, at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, with Pastor Elisa Brandt presiding. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Dr., Madison on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and also at church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday. Burial will be held at Highland Memory Gardens on Thursday, April 25, 2019. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.



