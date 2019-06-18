Madison – Donald Long passed away on Saturday, June 15, 2019.

He was born in 1932, the third of seven children born to Arthur and Cynthia Long. He grew up in Madison and graduated from West High School in 1950. He then spent four years in the Navy with tours on various islands. Following that he was a patrol officer with the Madison Police Department for over 30 years. During that time he was married to Lorraine Menning and became the father of 3 children. He also became a grandfather and a great-grandfather.

Donald loved to drive and took several delivery jobs during his retirement. He also loved spending time outdoors.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11am on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at IMMANUEL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1021 Spaight St, Madison. A visitation will be held at the church from 10am until the time of service. A luncheon will follow the service. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

2418 N Sherman Ave

608-249-8257