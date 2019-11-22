Donald Leo Loechler

Donald Loechler, age 92, of Reedsburg, Wisconsin passed away peacefully at his home Wednesday, November 20, 2019.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Cecilia's Catholic Church in Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin with Father Eric Sternberg celebrating. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Wisconsin Dells. Visitation will be held at St. Cecilia's Catholic Church on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass at 11:00 a.m.

Donald was born March 1, 1927 in LaCrosse, Wisconsin, the son of Leo and Minnie (Balk) Loechler. Donald enlisted into the U.S. Navy at the age of 17 during World War II becoming a SeaBee, at the end of the war he returned home and became a Chevrolet dealer in LaCrescent, Minnesota and was the fire chief in LaCrescent from 1957-1966, in 1967 he moved to Madison, Wisconsin and worked for Premier Industrials Auto & Racing Vehicle Parts and in 1969 he worked at the General Hospital in Madison. In 1970 he operated Norms Mobile Homes in Verona, Wisconsin and in 1979, moved to Baraboo and managed both Norm's mobile homes and Blackhawk Manor. He was co-owner of Blackhawk Home Sales and managed Blackhawk Manor in Baraboo before retiring in 2009.

Donald is survived by his special friend, Marie Peterson; son, James (Sue Funk) of Baraboo, WI; daughter; Elizabeth Patterson of Edgerton, WI; sister, Rosemary Morris of Honolulu, Hawaii; niece, Liana Dietz and grandsons, Shannon and Daniel Patterson. He was preceded in death by his parents.