MIDDLETON-Donald Lee Armitage, age 91, passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019.

A funeral service will be held at OUR REDEEMER LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1701 McKenna Blvd., Madison, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 29, 2019, with Rev. Philip Moldenhauer presiding. A luncheon is to follow. A private burial will be held at Dale Union Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday.

