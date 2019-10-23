Donald L. Suda, age 85, of Arkdale died on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Tomah VA Medical Center Hospice.

Don was born on March 23, 1934 in Muscoda, the only child of Henry "Hank" and Merle (Olson) Suda. After graduation from high school, he farmed with his father near Castle Rock.

Don then joined the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He moved to Rockford and worked at Sunstrand Corporation until retiring to Arkdale, WI in 1982. Don enjoyed the outdoors, whether it was deer hunting with gun or bow, squirrel hunting, fishing or ice fishing. He also loved watching Jeopardy and watching the wildlife at his home.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Merle on January 7, 1975 and his father, Hank on December 31, 1983.

Don is survived by several generations of cousins and many friends.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, October 26, 2019 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Dodgeville with Fr. Tafadzwa Kushamba officiating. Inurnment will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery with Full Military Honors. Friends may call at the church on Saturday after 10:00 A.M. In keeping with Donald's request, please do not send flowers. The Lulloff-Peterson-Houck Funeral Home, Dodgeville is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.houckfuneralhomes.com

