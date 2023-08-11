Donald L. Redden Obituaries Obituaries Aug 11, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Donald L. Redden, age 80 of Gratiot, died on Thursday, August 10, 2023.A memorial visitation for Don will be held on Thursday, August 17, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Newcomer Funeral Home, Monroe.In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested in Don's name to the Green County Family YMCA Capital CampaignCOPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Donald L. Redden Obituaries Obituaries Follow Obituaries Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular One person seriously injured by broken glass after fight in Madison Columbia County authorities identify men who drowned in Wisconsin River Former Badgers, Packers lineman Mark Tauscher named primary Wisconsin football radio analyst Firefighters investigating overnight fire at Fitchburg senior living facility Wisconsin Democrats on ‘veto watch’ after Tony Evers blocks 10 bills Latest News Walker wants to see Trump take to debate stage in Milwaukee Red Cross announces new donation guidelines that impact gay and bisexual men Sheriff's office rules suspicious death near western Wisconsin gentlemen's club homicide As flames swallowed Maui, survivors made harrowing escapes Hartford native, Harvard Law student enters race for Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District More News