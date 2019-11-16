Donald Kirner passed away in peace on 11/14/19 at the grand age of 91. Don was a person known and loved by many. His childhood started on a farm in Sauk County, until his family, along with others were displaced to build the Badger Ammunition Plant and his family had to move.

In 2001 Don and his brothers installed a granite memorial at the entrance to the Badger Ordinance near Baraboo, to honor those 85 families that had to move. He organized a reunion for those family members for the dedication of this Memorial on September 8th.

Don was a skilled woodworker and spent many hours creating beautiful things out of wood - including carvings, furniture, and bluebird houses – and other construction projects included building his son's home, and remodeling various properties. Don was very involved in woodland conservation on his own properties, and planted thousands of trees with the help of his children.

Don worked for Wick Homes for many years, and managed the construction of homes, hotels and other commercial buildings. He was also a member of both the VFW and American Legion, and was a Staff Sgt. in the US Army stationed in Alaska during the Korean War.

Don is survived by his spouse Joan Kirner; Son, Eric (Melanie) Kirner, Paul Kirner and Daughter, Amy (Scott Friedl) Kirner. He was blessed with 2 grandsons, Peter and Zachary (Kristy) Kirner, and a bundle of joy great granddaughter Quinn.

Preceding his death are his parents, Frederick (Mildred Balfanz) Kirner, and sister, Shirley O'brien.

Surviving Don are his brothers, Jim (Donna) Kirner, Rich (Trish) Kirner, and sister Betty Sakrison...along with an extensive list of in-laws, cousins, nephews and nieces.

A visitation will be held in his honor on Wednesday November 20th from 4-7 at Hooverson Funeral Home in Sauk City. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday November 21st at 11:30 at St. Aloysius in Sauk City, and then a Celebration of Life will follow at The Dorf Haus in Roxbury. In lieu of flowers the family requests that a donation be made to Agrace Hospice.

You will be missed....