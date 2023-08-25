MADISON - Donald Eugene Gilbertson, age 76, of Madison, passed away on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, at the Madison VA Hospital. He was born on June 24, 1947, in Columbus, the son of William and Marion (Schultz) Gilbertson.
Donald served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War and was a member of VFW Post 7591. He was a proud Vietnam Vet and was so privileged to be a part of the Badger Honor Flight to DC earlier this year, to see the Vietnam Service Memorial and other DC sites. Donald worked independently as a realtor, he enjoyed volunteering at the food pantry, and was someone who was often helping others. Donald loved taking trips to his property in Wisconsin Dells and annual trips to Florida with his brother Dave and sister-in-law, Laurie.
Donald is survived by his daughter, Jennifer (Alan) Casselman; his stepson, Daniel Moore; stepdaughters, Tammy Bowen and Lisa McKee; numerous grandchildren; his brothers, Richard (Susan) Gilbertson, David (Laurie Schroeder) Gilbertson, Darvin Gilbertson and Ole Gilbertson; and sisters, Judy (Raymond) Schallert, and Brenda (Michael) Cullinan.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his second wife, Diane; his sister, Jean (Paul) Deich and a sister Bonnie Mae Gilbertson in infancy.
A funeral service will be held at SPRING PRAIRIE LUTHERAN CHURCH, N509 County Road C, DeForest, at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. Burial with Military Honors will follow at Spring Prairie Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday.
Memorials may be gifted in Donald’s name to VFW Post 7591