Donald Eugene Gilbertson

MADISON - Donald Eugene Gilbertson, age 76, of Madison, passed away on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, at the Madison VA Hospital. He was born on June 24, 1947, in Columbus, the son of William and Marion (Schultz) Gilbertson.

Donald served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War and was a member of VFW Post 7591. He was a proud Vietnam Vet and was so privileged to be a part of the Badger Honor Flight to DC earlier this year, to see the Vietnam Service Memorial and other DC sites.  Donald worked independently as a realtor, he enjoyed volunteering at the food pantry, and was someone who was often helping others.  Donald loved taking trips to his property in Wisconsin Dells and annual trips to Florida with his brother Dave and sister-in-law, Laurie.