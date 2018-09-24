Donald Eugene Carroll, 88, of Fort Atkinson, passed away on September 20, 2018.

He was a loving and devoted spouse to Patricia Ann Carroll for over 68 years. Donald and Patricia have five children: Kathleen, Donald G., Walter J., David R., and Patricia M.

Throughout his adult life, Donald excelled as a master plumber. His expertise proved invaluable while he served as a municipal advocate. Among his numerous civic appointments, Donald was appointed to the Jefferson County’s Zoning Board of Adjustments (term expires May 2019), and he was an elected member of the DuPage County Board. Don and Pat lived on Lake Koshkonong for forty years.

Donald is survived by his beautiful wife, Pat; children, Kathleen, Don and Juanita, Walter and Jennifer, David and Betty, and Patty; eleven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, September 26, 2018 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Fort Atkinson. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. on Wednesday at the church until time of service. Burial will follow in Union Cemetery in the town of Sumner.

In Lieu of Flowers, memorial may be made to the Fort Atkinson Food Pantry.

Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.

