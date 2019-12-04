COTTAGE GROVE--Donald E. Viken, age 79, passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019.

He was born on October 10, 1940 in Madison to Alf and Thelma (Swiggum) Viken. Donald married Sharon Swenson on June 26, 1965.



Donald dedicated over 30 years at Oscar Mayer Foods as a meat cutter. After retiring from Oscar Mayer's, he worked as a custodian for the Marshall School District. He also worked part-time for Viken Builders.



Donald is survived by his wife of 54 years Sharon; sons Daniel (Holli) of Marshall and Michael of Cottage Grove; grandchildren Calli (Kevin) St. John, Dakota Viken, Skyler Viken and Breanna Viken; and great-grandchildren Flynn, Adi, and Aubreigh. He is further survived by his brother Tom (Lynda) Viken of Cottage Grove, sister-in-law Barbara Swenson of Sun Prairie, brother-in-law Douglas Swenson of Cottage Grove, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.



Donald was preceded in death by his parents, brother Bob (Bobbie) Viken and brother-in-law Dick Swenson.



A Memorial Service will be at 11:00 am on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Hope Lutheran Church, 3702 County Highway AB, McFarland, WI 53558. Visitation will be at the church on Saturday from 9:00 am until time of service.



Donald will be missed by all who knew him. He loved his family and his grandchildren dearly. As Don would say, "I don't care if it rains or freezes, I'll be safe in the arms of Jesus."



