Donald E. Stuhr

Donald "Don" E. Stuhr, age 63 of Brodhead Wisconsin died peacefully at St Mary's hospital in Madison on Sunday, September 22, 2019, surrounded by family and friends after a battle with cancer.

Don was born January 28, 1956 in Beloit Wisconsin to Eugene Stuhr and Lois Stuhr (Stout). He was a 1975 graduate of Parkview High School in Orfordville Wisconsin.

Don was employed by Taylor Company in Rockton Illinois. He married the love of his life Darlene Stuhr (Johnson) on June 19, 1976.

One of the biggest joys in Don's life was his grandchildren. He loved cheering them on at sporting events, taking them fishing, having campfires with smores, and making many precious memories with his family that we will now cherish forever. He was known by many for his gentle caring nature towards others. Don was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.

Don is survived by his wife, Darlene Stuhr (Johnson); daughter, Leila Miller (Pirarre); sons, Lucas Stuhr and Beau Stuhr (Danielle). He is further survived by his sister, Nancy Eddy (Nick); and brothers, John Stuhr (Toni), Duane Stuhr, Norman Stuhr, and Jamie Stuhr; as well as many nieces and nephews. Don will be profoundly missed by his grandchildren Myia, Alexia, Devin, Reese, Dylan, Nevaeh, Hayley, Teshondre, Taylor and Kaylynn.

He is predeceased by his beloved daughter, Mandy Stuhr; his parents, Eugene and Lois Stuhr; his sister, Janice Stuhr; several cousins, aunts and uncles.

A Service of Celebration of Don's life will be held on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services 1618 E Racine St. Janesville Wisconsin 53545. A visitation will be held from 1-3 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

All Faiths Funeral and Cremation Services

Janesville, Wisconsin

(608) 754-8700

