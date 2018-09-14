Donald E. Jackson, age 80, of Madison, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018, at Belmont Nursing Home.

He was born on July 15, 1938, in Isaban, W.V., the son of Bert and Virgie (Johnson) Jackson. Donald proudly served in the U.S. Air Force. He worked as a production mechanic for Oscar Mayer, Inc.

Donald is survived by his daughter, Debra (Edward) Sparks; son, Edward (Bambi) Jackson; grandson, Cody Sparks; granddaughter, Carlee Seigler; and five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Jessica Jackson. A Private Burial will be held at Highland Memory Gardens. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.