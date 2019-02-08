Donald "Don" Gasser

Donald (Don) A. Gasser, 90, of Lodi, passed away on Tuesday, February 5, 2019, with family by his side.

Don was born on March 29, 1928, in the family farm house on Hwy J in WestPoint to Alvin S. Gasser and Audrey A. Gasser. His grandfather, Jacob Gasser, immigrated to the United States in 1856, at the age of 6, from Graubünden, Switzerland. Don lived in the same farm house he was born in until his memory started to fail and he was moved to the Pine Villa Memory Care Center in Prairie du Sac.

He started school in the little WestPoint School House located on Hwy J and graduated from Lodi High School in 1946.

On November 1, 1959, he married Jeanne E. Reynolds Swets. They were married for 59 years.

Don farmed his entire life. He was a long time member of the Lake Wisconsin Evangelical Free Church, and member of the Lodi Ambulance Board and Lodi Rotary. He enjoyed golfing, watching sports (especially the Badgers and Packers), breakfast and coffee with his friends at the local restaurants, and traveling. He looked forward to and loved spending winters with his wife at their home in Apache Junction, Arizona. He was known to tease and badger now and then; yet, his focus and love was his farms, the crops he grew, and animals. Even after retirement, you would find Don riding around in his car looking at his crops, the farms, his cattle, and checking in on the neighbors. (His family would call it “rubber necking”). Don was a very hard worker and farming was his passion, pride and joy.

Don is survived by his wife, Jeanne E. Gasser, Prairie du Sac; his children, Paul (Sue) Gasser, Tomah; Peter (Lori) Gasser, Columbus; Brian (Trish) Gasser, Lodi; grandchildren, Adam Gasser, (special friend, Emily), Wisconsin Dells; Aaron Gasser, Wisconsin Dells; Amy (Tyler) Carl, Reedsburg; Angela (special friend, Brett) Gasser, Prescott, AZ; Justin Gasser, Madison; Kirsten Gasser, Lodi/Madison; sister, Alice (Dale) Ness; nieces, nephew, other relatives and friends.

Don is preceded in death by his parents and other relatives.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, February 12, 2019, at Noon, at Lake Wisconsin Evangelical Free Church, N1640 Ryan Rd, Lodi, WI 53555. Visitation will be held prior to the Service from 10:00 a.m. to Noon.

The family would like to especially thank Amanda and her staff at Pine Villa Memory Care and Agrace for the wonderful care and compassion they gave Don.

Memorials can be made to: Lake Wisconsin Evangelical Free Church and Alzheimer Outreach Program.