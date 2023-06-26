DEFOREST/POYNETTE – Donald Dean Schwenn, age 58, passed away on Saturday, June 24, 2023 at St. Mary’s Hospital after a brief illness. Donny was born on January 3, 1965 in Madison, WI to Donald and Betty (Baukin) Schwenn. Growing up, he was an avid bowler, enjoyed fishing, hunting, sports, and particularly basketball. He graduated from DeForest High School in 1983. Donny married his high school sweetheart and best friend, Kim Miller, on June 22, 1985 in DeForest. Donny attended Wisconsin School of Electronics, graduating with the Outstanding Student Award in 1993. Don joined the Air National Guard at the age of 29, specializing in civil engineering, with an Honorable Discharge in 2002. After returning, he worked at Johnson Controls, Honeywell, and for the last 14 years MG&E as a facilities manager. Donny loved working the land he owned, putzing in his shed, movies with his family, golfing with friends, perfecting the art of grilling, and especially watching his children play sports. A sunset won’t go by without missing you.
Donny is survived by his wife of 38 years, Kim; children, Elizaveta “Lizzie” and Christopher; siblings, Jeanette (Don) Walker, Dennis (Sandy), Gary, Helen (Dale) Walker, and Robert (Jodie); and beloved puppy, Louie. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 1, 2023 at HEARTLAND CHURCH OF SUN PRAIRIE, 800 Wilburn Road. A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until time of service on Saturday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family for his children’s college education or SSM Health St. Mary’s. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com
Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Windsor/DeForest Chapel
6924 Lake Road
608-846-4250
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.