Verona-Donald Dean Patch passed away on March 23, 2018, at the age of 75, at home with his family by side from hereditary diffuse gastric cancer.

He was born the son of Myron and M. Berneice Patch on April 8, 1942 in Richland Center, WI. Don graduated from Richland Center High School in the class of 1960. On June 29, 1963 he married his high school sweetheart Sharon Sewell.

Don and Sharon were owners of Patch Construction, Inc. for 23 years in Verona, WI. He was a long-standing member of the Madison Area Builders Association. Don was past president of the Verona Jaycees, past member of the Optimists, the Verona Betterment Group and council member at St. James Lutheran Church.

Don was a devoted, loving and caring man and will be greatly missed by his wife, children, grandchildren, mother and extended family and friends. He made friends with everyone he met and would do anything to help them. He had a passion for golfing, convertible trips, vacationing in Gulf Shores, AL and Key West. After retiring, he especially enjoyed spending time at his Colorado condo with his grandchildren and Colorado friends. Don was so proud of his children and grandchildren and all their accomplishments and loved attending their activities and athletic events. Thanks to his friend Wally Staley, Don became a proficient wood turner resulting in many beautiful pieces of art. Don loved listening to classic country, bluegrass, gospel and Jimmy Buffet Island Music and going to concerts.

After retirement he worked for 5 years at the University Ridge Golf Course and 10 years at the Holiday Inn Express in Verona where the HIX employees became family.

Don is survived by his wife and best friend of 54 years, Sharon; son, Steve (Michelle Tinberg) Patch; daughter, Heidi (Mike Langman) Patch; granddaughter Madison Langman and grandson Mitchell Langman; mother, M. Berneice Severine; sister, Mavis (Mike) Eckman; brother-in-law, Earl (Sue) Sewell; sister-in-law, Susan (David) King and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Myron Patch; stepfather, Gus Severine; in-laws, Russell and Bernice Sewell and his loving dog and constant companion Misty.

A Memorial Service will be held at 12:00 PM on Friday, April 6, 2018 at ST. JAMES LUTHERAN CHURCH, 427 South Main St, Verona, with Rev. Kurt Billings presiding. A visitation will be held from 10:30 AM until the time of service. A luncheon will be served at the church following the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Don’s name to: Agrace HospiceCare, 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Madison, WI 53711 or No Stomach for Cancer, Inc., www.nostomachforcancer.org, P.O. Box 46070, Madison, WI 53744.

The family would like to thank Dr. Sam Lubner of the UW Carbone Cancer Center and Jennifer and the orange team at Agrace HospiceCare. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit:www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

