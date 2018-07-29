Donald C. “Mushy” Masbruch, 91, of Belmont, Wisconsin, died on Saturday, July 28, 2018 at his home.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 1, 2018 at the Lutheran Church of Peace, Platteville. Rev. Jeff Pedersen will officiate.

Burial will be at the Belmont Cemetery. Friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 31, 2018 at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, or from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service on Wednesday at the church. Memorials may be made to the Donald Masbruch Memorial Fund. Online condolences may be made at www.melbyfh.com.

Don was born on November 17, 1926, the son of John “Jack” and Hilda (Harms) Masbruch. He graduated from Belmont High School in 1944. Don was united in marriage to Margie Riechers on June 2, 1949 at Peace Lutheran Church in Belmont. Don farmed in the Belmont area until retiring and moving to Belmont in 1973.

After moving to town he worked in construction, drove truck, tore down old building, and other miscellaneous jobs. He was also an assessor for Kendall Township. Don was an avid fisherman and card player. He loved time spent in the boat on the lake and at the card table with his family and friends. He also enjoyed golf, traveling, and winters spent in Florida.

Don was a member of the Belmont Sportsman’s Club, and a lifelong member of the Lutheran Church of Peace in Platteville, where he served on church counsel. He was a good friend to many and loved time spent with his wife, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Don is survived by his wife, Margie, of 69 years; children, Linda (Arthur) Busch of Graham, NC; Larry (Vickie) Masbruch of Poplar Grove, IL; Joni (Donnie) Scott of Cypress, TX; Mark (Karen) Masbruch of Rochester, MN; 11 grandchildren, Matthew (Diane) Busch, Tina (Mike) Wawszkiewicz, Craig Masbruch, Brad (Laura) Masbruch, Jacob Masbruch, April (Ryan) Toogood, Marty (Andrea) Scott, Amanda (Robert) Burgess, Mary Cooper, Amelia (Lucas) Will, and Tina Masbruch; 16 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Aletha Masbruch, Marion Riechers, and Grace (Ron) Christian; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Richard Masburch, brothers, Robert and Dean Masbruch; brothers-in-law, Don, Gib, and Russell Riechers, and Vince Donahoe; and sisters-in-law, Evelyn Masbruch, Iva Donahoe, and Kay and Edith Riechers.