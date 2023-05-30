Donald Boyd Shaw

Donald Boyd Shaw passed away at 5:28 pm on May 25, 2023 with his wife, Valerie, holding his hand. He was born in New Hampton, Iowa to Sherman Wayne Shaw and Marjorie Mae Call Shaw on January 7, 1951.  He joined two older brothers and spent a wonderful childhood in Grundy Center, Iowa, spending time at his Dad’s Firestone store, looking up to his big brothers and playing with friends.

After high school, Don attended Iowa Falls Community College and then transferred to the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls, Iowa to complete an education degree. He spent 11 years teaching special education students in Thermopolis, Wyoming and Cedar Falls, Iowa. He went on to obtain his Masters in Educational Administration and held elementary and middle school principalships in Iowa and Wisconsin.