Donald Boyd Shaw passed away at 5:28 pm on May 25, 2023 with his wife, Valerie, holding his hand. He was born in New Hampton, Iowa to Sherman Wayne Shaw and Marjorie Mae Call Shaw on January 7, 1951. He joined two older brothers and spent a wonderful childhood in Grundy Center, Iowa, spending time at his Dad’s Firestone store, looking up to his big brothers and playing with friends.
After high school, Don attended Iowa Falls Community College and then transferred to the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls, Iowa to complete an education degree. He spent 11 years teaching special education students in Thermopolis, Wyoming and Cedar Falls, Iowa. He went on to obtain his Masters in Educational Administration and held elementary and middle school principalships in Iowa and Wisconsin.
He excelled in education as a kind, caring teacher and administrator, loved and respected by so many. He made school fun for staff and students. One day he got the idea to be the “Reading Cowboy” and dressed up as a cowboy and visited the classrooms. He had all the students convinced that the “Reading Cowboy” was Mr. Shaw’s twin brother from Texas! Another way he made school fun for students is Pop and Chat with the Principal. Students were so excited if they got picked to have a pop and chat with Mr. Shaw!
Don’s lifelong hobby was weightlifting. In the early days he competed in bodybuilding competitions. Don met his wife Valerie at the gym, of course, where Valerie taught aerobics classes. Marriage followed on December 27, 1986 and they welcomed their three wonderful children soon after - Kienan, Caleb and Karina, joining his two children, Justin and Brenna. As career and family took precedence, weightlifting to maintain health and fitness was not only his hobby, but also his stress relief. He continued lifting weights his entire life.
Running and pickleball were favorites for Don. He loved to go out running and trained for half marathons, traveling as far as Florida to compete. He loved playing pickleball with everyone at the courts and teaching the sport to his grandson, Emmett. Don ran and played pickleball until he couldn’t anymore and then he walked. He knew that exercise was the only thing that makes a difference in quality of life so he continued doing whatever he could.
His children, his family, the students he served, the students' families he came to know, the staff that he worked with, all meant so much to Don. His personality was always upbeat even in the face of his diagnosis. Don was always happy and faithful, and we know he is at peace watching over us and walking his dogs in Heaven.
Don is survived by his wife, Valerie, and children Kienan Shaw (Cheyenne), Caleb Shaw (Cassie and granddaughter Murphy) of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, , Karina Holthaus (Jordan and grandchildren Emmett & Iris) of Platteville, WI, Brenna Shaw (grandchildren Ella, Hanna and Grant) of Cedar Falls, Iowa, Justin Shaw (Margo and grandchildren Madison, Ava, Ayden) of Cedar Falls, Iowa, as well as his bonus daughter Gaby Freire Steffan (David and grandchildren Nico & Mati) of Verona, Wisconsin. He was a proud Papa to all of his beautiful grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother David Shaw (Barb) of Stillwater, Minnesota, sister in law, Cheryl Shaw of Vinton, Iowa, sisters in law Julie (Jerry) Klinkowitz of Cedar Falls, Iowa, Cyndi (Stan) Sweet of Cedar Falls, Iowa, Katrina Huffman of Waterloo, Iowa, Priscilla (Mike) Blanchard of Waverly, Iowa, mother in law Shirley Huffman of Cedar Falls, Iowa, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his mom, Majorie Mae, his dad, Sherman Wayne, his brother Richard Wayne, his stepmother, Katherine Shaw and his father in law, Garth Huffman.
Don donated his body to Mayo Clinic and hopes that by doing so it will help doctors find solutions to the diseases we all may face. Don will be going home to Iowa at a later date with burial at Oak Hill Cemetery in Nashua, Iowa.
A celebration of life will be held on Monday, June 5 at 4 pm at the United Methodist Church, Platteville, WI. A dessert gathering will follow the service in honor of his sweet personality and his sweet tooth.