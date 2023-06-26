Our husband, father, grandfather and great friend, Donald Archie Bidwell, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 23, 2023. Don was born Sept. 15, 1943 in Coldwater, MI to Merle and Wilma (Pascoe) Bidwell. The youngest of four children, Don’s childhood on the family farm gave him a lifetime of memories and stories he enjoyed telling any and everyone. He graduated from Bronson High School in 1961 and enlisted in the Army. He spent most of the next few years in Germany, serving as a Forward Assembly Man in the Atomic Demolition Platoon, 4th Armored Division. The Army, the friends he made, the discipline, carousing and shenanigans, along with the family farm, were the foundational experiences of his life that he returned to until his last days. Don met Mary Alderman in 1963 on a blind date set up by his brother Allan. Though Mary was initially put off by Don’s brash humor, her sister and brother-in-law convinced her to give him a second chance. They married on July 24, 1965 and settled in Battle Creek. Don and Mary welcomed their first child, Kimberly, in 1966. Don began his bachelor’s degree at MSU during those first hectic, happy years of marriage and parenthood and graduated in 1968. He later completed a master’s degree, also at MSU, in 1982. He was a teacher, like his mother, and taught sixth grade until he retired in 1993. A second daughter, Nadia, was born in 1972. Don had an adventurer’s soul, and enjoyed sailing, riding motorcycles, skiing, golfing, tennis, woodworking and traveling, with Mary and his girls at his side. After retirement, he worked for Neighborhoods Inc.and spent many early mornings golfing at Binder Park Golf Course. Don and Mary moved to Wisconsin in 2015 to be closer to their children and grandchildren.
Don was preceded in death by his father Merle, his mother Wilma, his beloved brother Allan and nephews Allan “Duke” Bidwell and Jeff Rambadt, and many good dogs. He is survived by his “lovely wife of 58 years” Mary, daughters Kim (David) Rosenberry and Nadia Bidwell, grandsons Samuel (Emily) Rosenberry and Jackson (Seyenna) Rosenberry, sister Elizabeth (Merle) Donbrock, and brother Gordon Bidwell. He is also survived by his sister- and brother-in-law Carol and Ron Rambadt as well as many nieces and nephews.
A memorial gathering will be planned and held in Battle Creek, MI.