Donald A. Himpel, age 57, of Madison, passed away on Sunday, July 7, 2019, at St. Mary's Hospital from Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS). He was born on March 9, 1962, the son of Donald H. Himpel and Mary Mahoney, in Lawrence, Kan.

Donald graduated from Tonganoxie High School and Southwestern College in Kansas, and later went on to obtain his law degree in Los Angeles, Calif. He worked as an estate planning attorney at the law firm of Stone Wood in Santa Monica, where he ultimately became partner and co-owner. He met his husband, William McAleer, in February of 2003, in Los Angeles. They were married in September of 2015, in Madison. They have a daughter, Deva Himpel-McAleer, who they adopted at birth in July of 2017. She served as flower girl at their wedding.

Donald was a kind, generous, and hardworking man stemming from his farm upbringing, and he had many talents. In college, he was an active member of the theater group, developing and acting in live performances. In Los Angeles, he performed with the Gay Men's Chorus. In addition, he was skilled at sewing and knitting. He designed and made unique knitting bags which he sold on Etsy under the shop name Papa Sews Too, as well as in local shops. Friends and family proudly donned the beautiful pieces he'd knit just for them.

Donald is survived by husband, William McAleer; daughter, Deva Himpel-McAleer; sister, Donna (David) Higbee; sisters-in-law, Susan and Barbara McAleer, as well as a nephew, two nieces, and many cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Himpel; mother, Mary Mahoney Himpel, stepmother, Georgina Himpel; and father and mother-in-law, William and Helen McAleer.

A gathering will be held at GUNDERSON WEST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 7435 University Ave., Middleton, at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, followed by a celebration of life at 6 p.m., with Brad Brookins presiding. Due to roadwork on University Avenue, please use the entrance on Elmwood Avenue.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Lung Association. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.