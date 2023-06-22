Donald A. Fisher Obituaries Obituaries Jun 22, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Donald A. Fisher passed away peacefully at home on June 21, 2023. Loving husband ofKathleen A. Fisher for 50 years. Cherished dad of Jesse (Eric) Schlueter, Meg (Dan) Chin &Adam (Jennifer) Fisher. Very proud grandpa of Sam, Sidney, Will, Benny, Kylie, Evelyn, Bella &Madix. Dear brother of Pat (Rick) Kais.Don was born on January 26, 1949 to Donald H. Fisher & Helen P. (Wielichowski) Fisher. Hegraduated from South Milwaukee High School in 1967, and he earned his Bachelor of ScienceDegree with a double major in Sociology & Psychology from Wisconsin State University StevensPoint in 1971.Don married Kathy on November 4, 1972. After working in the social services field for 5 years,he worked most of his career as an electrician for the City of Janesville, retiring in 2007 as theTechnical Services Superintendent. Don lived a very full life with family & friends. He enjoyedsporting events, fishing, woodworking & spending time with his grandchildren.A private memorial service with family will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made inDon’s name to Janesville Parks & Recreation Legacy Fund. All Faiths Funeral and Cremation Service of Janesvilleis honored to be assisting the family.Online expressions of sympathy and support may be made at: www.866allfaiths.comAll Faith Funeral and Cremation ServiceJanesville, Wisconsin608-754-8700COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Donald A. Fisher Obituaries Obituaries Follow Obituaries Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular UPDATE: Verona school board will not fire its district security director charged with hitting student Missing teen believed to be better equipped to survive in woods than initially thought U.S. Coast Guard says debris field has been found near Titanic during search for submersible. Follow live updates. 16 year old boy dies after crashing dirt bike into semi-truck Man fatally shot in downtown Madison over weekend identified Latest News EatStreet to lay off 26 drivers amid shift to third-party delivery services Fire at south Madison home likely caused by discarded cigarette butt, officials say DCF secretary warns of child care facility closures, rate hikes without funding for pandemic-era program Henry Vilas Zoo welcomes two new bison Motorcycle driver killed after being hit by alleged impaired driver in Rock Co. More News