Donald A. Bahr, Sr. of Belmont, Wisconsin, age 88, passed away on September 23, 2019 peacefully at Edenbook of Platteville.

Donald was born on May 5, 1931 in Plato Center, Illinois, the son of Rudolf and Frieda (Wilke) Bahr. He was united in marriage to Ruth M. Schiesher on July 1, 1952.

Donald was a member of the United States Army serving in Germany as a mechanic.

Donald and Ruth farmed in Elkhorn, WI raising three sons – Don, Dale and Kevin. Donald shared his passion for horses, farming and John Deere tractors with his sons and that love has been carried down through his sons.

Donald sold insurance part time before moving to Belmont in 1990. Donald enjoyed his days farming, helping during planting, raking hay and harvesting the crops, talking with his sons about horses, cattle or machinery depending on which son he was talking to and dancing with friends on the weekends.

Donald loved his miniature horses that he broke to drive. Many days you would find Donald driving his horses up and down the roadway. Donald enjoyed the family bonfires on Memorial Day in the pasture roasting hot dogs and attending his grandkids sporting events.

Donald will be remembered for his gift of cutting out the homemade wooden ornaments at Christmas that Ruth would meticulously paint for each one for their kids, grandkids and great grandkids. Donald also enjoyed creating wood carvings that Ruth painted for family and friends.

Later in life, Donald and Ruth enjoyed spending their winters in Apache Junction, AZ until Ruth suffered a severe stroke two years ago. Donald was a member of Peace Lutheran Church in Belmont.

Don is survived by his sons, Don, Dale (Mary) and Kevin (Joan); grandchildren, Russ (Bethany) Bahr, Chad (Laura) Bahr, Tricia (Jason) Cartwright, April (Mat) Wittenwyler; Reba (Jamie) Tranel, Jon Bahr, Dan (Trisha Carley) Bahr, Mark (Kristin) Gehringer and Melissa (Kris) Knous; great-grandchildren, Shaun, Jaxon, Eden, Hailey, Jacob, Ellie, Fischer, Reegan, Kaden Bahr, Joshua, Mathew, Nehemiah, Abigail, Josiah Cartwright, Emily, Joey, Carson Wittenwyler, Eli and Nora Tranel, Anthony and Audrey Gehringer, Keaton, Brady and Nelia Knous; brothers, David (Carol) Bahr, LeRoy (Sandy) Bahr, Rudy (Judy) Bahr, Larry (Judy) Bahr; brothers-in-law, Jerry Myhre and Wendell Schiesher, sisters-in-law, Vera Binz and Carol Holtz; and many nieces and nephews. Don was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth; his parents; in laws, George and Cornelia Schiesher; sister, Ruthann Myhre; brother, Richard Bahr; sisters-in-law, Cornelia Miller, Elizabeth Miller, Loretta Schmitt, Theresa Schiesher, Lorena Letheby and Rita Seyller; and brothers-in-law, Leonard Miller, Wally Miller, Henry Schmitt, Harold Letheby and Ambrose Seyller.