Verona - Dona Jean Nyhus, age 88, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 21, 2018, surrounded by family and friends at Four Winds Lodge in Verona, Wis.

She was born on August 25, 1930 in the Town of Auburn, Wis. to Henry and Francis Stuckert. On October 14,1950, she married Robert L. Nyhus in Eagleton, Wis. and together they raised five children. Dona worked for Blizzard's Hardward Store, Ellis True Value, and Menards. Dona was a member of the Verona American Legion Auxiliary for many years. Dona and Bob enjoyed their large garden, canning the fruits of the harvest, playing cards, and dancing a good polka.

Dona is survived by her children, Jeanine Taylor, Dawneen (David) Steinhauer, Denise (Adam) Neeley, and Mark (Susan) Nyhus; as well as 15 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild. Dona is also survived by her sister, Carol Labs; sister-in-law, Carol Stuckert; brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Donna Nyhus; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert L. Nyhus; daughter, Laurel Olsen; two sons-in-law, Mike Olsen and Ronnie Briggs; parents, Henry and Francis Stuckert; brother, Harold “Bozo” Stuckert; brother-in-law, Tom Labs; and sister and brother-in-law, Marie and Tony Urban.

A special thank you to Four Winds Lodge Assisted Living, and to the wonderful and caring staff for their exceptional kindness and patience with Dona. The family would also like to thank Heartland Hospice for the care, spiritual guidance, and support given not only to Dona but to the family as well. A special thanks to Grandma Jo for all the years of love and friendship.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 29, 2018 at St. James Lutheran Church, 427 S. Main Street, Verona. Visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the service. A luncheon will be served at the church.

The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice Memorial Fund (heartlandhospicefund.org), St. James Lutheran Church, or to a charitable organization of your choice.

