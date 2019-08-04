Don L. Stolen, age 83, passed away on Friday, August 2, 2019. He was born on December 29, 1935 to Roy and Margaret (Plachetcka) Stolen. He served our county as a United States Marine in Yokosuka, Japan from 1954-57.

Don worked for AAA for over 15 years. He then spent another 20 years with the City of Madison Parks Department as the lead purchaser.

Don loved the theater, and he acted with the Portage Players, Madison Civic Repertory, and the Madison Theater Guild. He had a fond appreciation for a wide range of music, especially Celtic music, and he was a regular attendee of Milwaukee's Irish Fest.

Don enjoyed the outdoors. He spent so much time enjoying the Madison, Dane Co., and Wisconsin parks and its nature.

Don is survived by his children Mina (Ray) Drause, Jeff (Kelli), Jim (Jennifer Rose), Karl, and Kirk (Marie); and grandchildren Brian (Angela) Drause, Raymond "JR" (Natalia) Drause, and Steven and Jared Stolen, Connor Stolen, Kirk Stolen, Jr. He is further survived by many other relatives and dear friends.

Don is preceded in death by his wife Nancy; his former wife and the mother of his children Katherine Paske; parents Roy and Margaret Stolen; and brother Lynwood Stolen and Roy Stolen, Jr.

Funeral services with full military honors for Don will be at 11:00 am on Friday, August 9, 2019 at Cress Funeral Home, 1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie, WI 53590 am with Fr. Mike Tess presiding. Visitation will be at the funeral home prior to services from 10-11:00 am. Private burial will take place at Wauwatosa Cemetery in Wauwatosa, WI.