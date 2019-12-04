Don & Colleen Soper, age 87 of Waunakee , together in life and sadly but fittingly were together at the time of death on Saturday November 30, 2019. Don was born on May 30, 1932 in Blanchardville to Everett and Edna Soper. Colleen was born on November 7, 1932 in Hollandale to Elmer and Geneva Hendrickson. They both attended Blanchardville High School and graduated in 1950. Following graduation Don worked in the Blanchardville area building barns while Colleen took a job in Madison at the County Courthouse. They started dating after high school and fell in love . In 1951 Don joined the Navy and became a Seabee, which is the construction battalion of the Navy. There he honed his carpentry skills and secured his future occupation. While on leave from the Navy, Don proposed to Colleen and they were married in Hawaii on May 11,1955. Don was discharged from the Navy later in 1955 and settled with Colleen in Madison to start his career in remodeling and construction. Colleen became a housewife and raised their 3 children.

Shortly after moving to Madison they became active and dedicated members of Holy Cross Lutheran Church for the rest of their lives. In 1962, Don and Colleen started Soper Construction which they eventually operated with their sons, Trace and Brian, and employed several nephews during the summer months. Colleen kept the books and also provided secretarial duties for the company. In 1994, Don and Colleen retired and sold the business to their sons. Don and Colleen loved fishing and made annual trips to Canada for over 20 years with Winston and Judy Olson. They also enjoyed golfing and gardening together. Church, family and especially their grandchildren were the center of their lives.

They are survived by their three children , Trace (Jane) Soper of Waunakee, Brian (Ruth) Soper of Waunakee, Pam (David) Sutcliffe of Mazomanie; 10 grandchildren, Samuel (Liz Pelton) Soper, Jacob Soper, John Soper, Nick (Jamie) Soper, Joshua (Jessica Rolstad) Soper, Elizabeth Soper, Derek (Emily Radue) Sutcliffe, Chelsea (Joe) Schaak, Holly Sutcliffe, Douglas (Lynette) Sutcliffe; one great-grandchild, Ruger Sutcliffe; one sister-in-law, Joan Hayden and numerous nieces and nephews.

A joint visitation for Don and Colleen will be held on Wednesday December 11, 2019 from 4:00 until 8:00 PM at Holy Cross Lutheran Church In Madison, 734 Holy Cross Way.

Visitation will also be held Thursday morning, December 12, 2019 from 9:00 until 11:00 AM at the church. A funeral service will follow at 11:00 AM. A catered lunch will be held at church immediately after the service. Burial at Graceland Cemetery in Blanchardville will follow after lunch. Saether Funeral Service is assisting the family.

Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at www.saetherfuneralservice.com

In lieu of flowers the family asks that you donate money to the Alzheimer's and Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin.

To send flowers to Don & Colleen Soper's family, please visit our floral section.