Doloris M. Dickson

Doloris Marie Dickson, 91, passed away peacefully at Agrace Hospice Residence, Fitchburg, Wis., on February 21, 2018.

Doloris was born on November 12, 1926, in Spring Green, Wis., the daughter of Laurence and Helen Diehl Paul. Doloris graduated from Sauk City High School in 1944 and went on to become a beautician in Madison, Wis.

During the mid 1940s, Doloris and Bob Dickson met at a dance hall, and later were married on May 12, 1947, at Saint Aloysius Catholic Church, Sauk City, Wis. The couple had 5 children and 7 grandchildren. Doloris was a wonderful grandmother, loving and playful. She was very proud that for a period of some time she provided daycare for each of her six grandchildren.

Doloris was an extremely creative person and a accomplished seamstress. Later in Doloris' life she and Bob joined the crafting circuit and on summer weekends you could find them selling Doloris' crafts around many of the southern Wisconsin craft fairs. Once acquainted with the workings of craft fairs, Doloris sponsored her own event under the name of "Crafter's Originals." For ten years, on a Saturday and Sunday in November, Doloris held a Holiday Fair at the Sauk City Community Center. In the last years of the Fair she added a spring event.

For those who remember Doloris, they will surely tell you of her great abilities in the kitchen. Her talents also led her to provide home-cooked meals to the families of the bereaved clients of the Hooverson Funeral Home, Sauk City. Wis. She and her helpers were especially appreciated by the Saint Aloysius parishioners in their time of need. Doloris also cooked for the Lake Wisconsin County Club for several years, and was remembered for her wonderful soup. She also catered meals for small civic gatherings upon request.

Doloris was a member of the Saint Aloysius Catholic Church; former member and past president of the Catholic Daughters. She was an avid bowler in the 50s and 60s. She loved to play cards and had a command of all the games she played, especially double-decked Euchre.

Doloris leaves behind her daughter, Paula, her children, Andrea (Christopher) Landmann, son, Marc (Rupaleem Byhan) Clausen; son, David (Pamela), daughter, Tracy; and daughter, Sharon (Richard Alt) Dickson, sons, Stephen (Katie Neff) Kaminski, and Ryan (Amanda) Alt; and daughter, Debra (Steve Doyle) Dickson; and sons and stepson of Timothy Dickson (deceased), Daniel (Heidi) Dickson, Laurence Dickson, Kyle Rothman and family; and great grandchildren, Minali Clausen and Eli Alt.

Preceding Doloris in death are her parents, husband, Bob, son, Timothy and sister, Shirley Ann Paul. Services will be held at a later date and both Doloris and Bob's cremains will be intered together in Saint Aloysius Catholic Church Cemetery, Sauk City, Wis. Donations may be made in Doloris' name to the American Diabetes Association.