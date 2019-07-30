MIDDLETON - Dolores Marie Hines, age 94, of Middleton, passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019 at Stoughton Hospital.

She was born on Aug. 25, 1924, in Detroit, Mich., the daughter of Phillip "Teofil" and Maryanne (Oleski) Nawocki. Dolores graduated from Wayne State with a degree as a medical technologist. She married Dr. Robert Hines, Sr., on Feb. 14, 1949. She was a very avid swimmer and swam in high school and college. After a short career in the medical field, she dedicated the remainder of her life to her role as a mother and to her family. Dolores was a very devout Christian, and family and faith were the two most important things to her.



Dolores is survived by her sons, Robert A. (Diane) Hines, Jr., Dave John (Michelle) Hines and Daniel William Hines; grandchildren, John (Erin), Ryan and Anne Hines; great-grandchild, Taylor Hines; and many relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; parents; daughter, Mary Lou Hines; sister, Delphine Cooper; half-sister, Ida Wojack; and half-brother, Eugene Wojack.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH, 7450 University Ave., Middleton, at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, with Father Brian Wilk presiding. Burial will be held at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the start of the Mass on Friday.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Dolores' name to the Parkinson's Disease Foundation Wisconsin Chapter.

