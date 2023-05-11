Dolores M. Jacobson

Dolores M. Jacobson, age 90 of Darlington passed away on May 10, 2023. She was born in Shullsburg, Wisconsin on October 17, 1932 to Homer and Evangeline (Morrissey) Xander. She attended Shullsburg schools and graduated in 1950. Following high school she moved to Milwaukee and worked at an insurance office. Upon his return from the Navy, she married the love of her life, Howard Jacobson, on August 21, 1954. They moved to Darlington where they started their family. They were blessed with six children and while busy raising them she and Howard owned and operated Darlington Milling Company. Dolores was a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church and a member of the Catholic Daughters.

Dolores had many interests and talents with a common thread of enjoying her family and friends. Whether it was creating beautiful crafts with her hands, playing cards, golfing, bowling or simply visiting, she was always around someone she loved. At all times of the year, and especially at the holidays, the “Redbird House” on Galena Street was full of food, laughter and an abundance of energy as she embraced her time with family.