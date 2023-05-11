Dolores M. Jacobson, age 90 of Darlington passed away on May 10, 2023. She was born in Shullsburg, Wisconsin on October 17, 1932 to Homer and Evangeline (Morrissey) Xander. She attended Shullsburg schools and graduated in 1950. Following high school she moved to Milwaukee and worked at an insurance office. Upon his return from the Navy, she married the love of her life, Howard Jacobson, on August 21, 1954. They moved to Darlington where they started their family. They were blessed with six children and while busy raising them she and Howard owned and operated Darlington Milling Company. Dolores was a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church and a member of the Catholic Daughters.
Dolores had many interests and talents with a common thread of enjoying her family and friends. Whether it was creating beautiful crafts with her hands, playing cards, golfing, bowling or simply visiting, she was always around someone she loved. At all times of the year, and especially at the holidays, the “Redbird House” on Galena Street was full of food, laughter and an abundance of energy as she embraced her time with family.
Her strength and guidance will be missed dearly by her children, Peter (Heidi) Jacobson of Ocala Fl, Susan Jacobson of Darlington, Bruce (Lisa) Jacobson of Lodi, WI, Sally (Eric) Baehler of Darlington and Larry (Bobbi Jo) Jacobson of Lodi, WI. She will also be missed by her grandchildren of which she was so proud, Selena Kaufman, Dr. Averi (Rasmus) Nielsen, Morgan Sauder Esq., Paige (Michael) Janke, Brent Baxter, Dr. Erica (Nate) Nehotte, Dr. Xander (Carina) Jacobson, Zachary (Kelly) Jacobson, Austin Jacobson, Kaitlin (Matthew) Gaske, Hayley Jacobson, Connor Jacobson and step grandchildren Justin and Ally Baehler. Her legacy endures through her great grandchildren, Peter(Pike), Vagn, Viggo, Chiara, Siena and Wyatt as well as many nieces and nephews she loved so deeply.
Dolores missed those who preceded her in death including her husband Howard and son Timothy; her parents and sister Jean Xander; her in-laws Elizabeth Grob, Leland and Joan Kammerud, Noda and Al Schwartz, Margie and Richard Olson, Carroll and Mary Jacobson and Oliver and Kay Jacobson and many friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, May 17th, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Holy Rosary Catholic Church (104 E Harriet St., Darlington, WI) with Father Luke Syse officiating. Burial will be in Holy Rosary Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 on Tuesday May 16th, 2023 at Erickson Funeral Home, Darlington, WI. Erickson Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.EricksonFuneralHome.com. For those who prefer, a memorial fund has been established in Dolores’ name.
The family would like to sincerely thank our cousin Luann Donahoe for her care and compassion while visiting and taking care of mom so she could stay in her home. We also appreciate the staff of Agrace Hospice and Lafayette County Manor for their respectful care.
