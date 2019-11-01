Dolores M. Gilberts

Dolores Mae (O'Brien) Gilberts, age 87, of Madison, passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Madison Heights Senior Community.

She was born on August 2, 1932 in Mt. Ida Township the daughter of Louis and Vera (Collins) O'Brien.

Dolores took pride in serving others as a nurse at St. Mary's Hospital for several years. She enjoyed embroidery and spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Dolores is survived by her siblings, Geraldine Peterson, Madison; Gerald (Gladys) O'Brien, Fennimore; Clement (Wanda) O'Brien, Mt. Hope; Betty Whiteaker, Mt. Hope; Jean (Richard) Roethe, Sun Prairie; David (Karen) O'Brien, Mt. Hope; and Richard (Bonnie) O'Brien, Mt. Hope; and three grandchildren, Shawn Gilberts, and Jared and Morgan Keul. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her children, Brian and Bernadette; and two sisters, Mary O'Brien and Beatrice (James) Shea.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. DENNIS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 505 Dempsey Road, Madison, at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, November 4, 2019 with Fr. Randy Timmerman presiding. Burial will follow at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Monday.

A special thank you to Barb Crist, the staff at Madison Heights, and Agrace Hospice Care.

