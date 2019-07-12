Dolores Louise Zastrow

MCFARLAND - Dolores Louise (Ebling) Zastrow of McFarland, died July 8, 2019, at the age of 88.

She passed peacefully in her sleep. Dolores was born Dec. 4, 1930, in Milwaukee. She grew up in Milwaukee and was a proud graduate of the University of Wisconsin.



Dolores was born with a large and striking facial birthmark. She overcame this challenge with grace, courage and dignity as she lived her life. Dolores had a beautiful voice and participated in singing groups, Lakeview Moravian church choir (among others) and was often a wedding soloist. She was an enthusiastic and generous member of several charitable organizations and churches. She loved animals, gardening, swimming, traveling, her children, grandchildren and most of all, her recently deceased husband of 63 years, Robert.



Dolores is survived by her sister, Jean Stokes of Naples Fla. She is also survived by her children, Robert (Theresa) Zastrow, Susan (Harvey) Sadow, Lynn (Brock) Brownrigg, and Cheryl (Eugene) Brodd; as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; and parents, Herbert and Gertrude Ebling.



Funeral services will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 12 noon on Saturday, July 20, 2019, followed by a luncheon, which friends and family are encouraged to attend. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday.



The family is grateful to Hometown Hospice and the staff at Azura Memory Care in Oconomowoc for helping to ensure the last chapter of our mother's life was filled with care and love. Please consider Hometown Hospice or Habitat for Humanity as recipients for any memorials. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.



Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420