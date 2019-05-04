Dolores L. Miley, age 90, of Sun Prairie, WI, formerly of Ottumwa, IA, passed away April 30, 2019.

She was born March 16, 1929 in Ottumwa to Robert and Helen (Boun) Parsons. Dolores married Robert Miley on April 10, 1949 in Kirksville, MO and he preceded her in death on February 9, 2008.

A graduate of Ottumwa High School, Dolores retired as executive secretary for the Ottumwa Board of Realtors. She was a lifelong member of East End Presbyterian Church. Dolores enjoyed traveling, quilting and being with her family. She was generous and fun loving and will be greatly missed.

Surviving Dolores are her daughters, Sandra McDermott of Waunakee, WI and Debra Ashby of Bettendorf, IA; four grandchildren, Laurie (Rich) Lewandowski, Chad (Denise) McDermott, Todd (Becca) Ashby, and Aaron (Devon) Ashby; six great-grandchildren, Shelby, Miley, Samantha, Riley, Delaney and Warren; a sister, Betty (Paul) Roquet; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and sons-in-law, Jack McDermott and Glenn Ashby Jr.

Her body has been cremated. Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Reece Funeral Home, 607 E. 2nd Street, Ottumwa, IA, with Rev. Jane Martinez officiating. Inurnment will be in Shaul Cemetery in Ottumwa.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Heartland Hospice, 2810 Crossroads Dr. Suite 1900, Madison, WI 53718.

To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com