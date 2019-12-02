Dolores E Bakken

Madison/Windsor - Delores E. Bakken, age 91, of Windsor, passed away on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Parkside Assisted Living.

She was born on January 20, 1928, in Reedsburg, WI, the daughter of Ernest White and Olivia (Schultis) White. Dolores married Wilber Bakken on September 1962 in Iowa.

Delores was an avid seamstress, loved to quilt, bowled, and traveled extensively.

Delores is survived by six daughters, Sharon Hankins, Judy (Ron) Fredrick, Elise Underhill, Theresa (Tony) Aranda, Tammy Beltran, Michelle Bakken; two sons, Jeff (Cindy) Bakken, James (Anna) Bakken; sister, Idana Noel; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wilber Bakken; parents; granddaughter, Caley Nelson; great-granddaughter, Aviana Johnson; and seven siblings.

Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL & CREMATION CARE from 1:00 pm until 4:00 pm on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. Entombment will be private at Roselawn Memorial Park.

