Dolores “Dorrie” Hihn, age 88, of Muscoda, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 24th, 2023, at Pine Valley Community Village. Dorrie was born on August 20th, 1935, in Chicago, IL, the daughter of Chester and Irene (Dalka) Dziewiontka. On January 28th, 1956, she married William “Bill” Hihn at St Boniface in Chicago. Bill preceded her in death after 43 years of marriage. Lucky in love and life, she met and became a partner to Richard “Dick” Palan in Muscoda, WI for the next 20 aught years. Dorrie graduated from cosmetology school; she loved to do hair for her customers and family. Later in life, she found a second calling becoming a nursing assistant at Pine Valley and after, worked with many home health clients. As a young woman, she was ahead of her time, moving solo across the country to Biscayne Bay, Florida before returning to Chicago to marry and start a family. She was a pioneer with a camera and an avid family filmmaker; she captured many cherished moments with family and friends. She loved her family and many people who became family to her. She loved her Green Bay Packers, the Wisconsin Badgers, and gardening. She was a devout Catholic, prayer warrior, and her faith was unshakable. She was a proud Polish girl, proud of her daddy, her heritage, Polish food, and polka music. She delighted in Spring at the birth of each calf, the time, and many travels with Dick. She loved to spend time with her family and many friends.
Survivors include her partner, Richard “Dick” Palan and family of Muscoda, her sister LaVerne Musial of Chicago, her children, Gerard Hihn (Helene Bethke) of Boaz, Mary Schulte (Glenn) of Rock Bridge, Heidi Hihn (Kent Chiarelli) of Reedsburg, Irene “Nina” Hihn (Nick Molek) of Madison; 9 grandchildren, Gerard Hihn, Derrick Hihn, Sarah Hihn, John(Kerri) Delaney, Jessica (Adam) Rowe, Dr. Jonathan (Marisa Gora) Czyscon, Beth (Matthew) Seiler, Willow (Luke Daniels) and Anya Molek. 5 great-grandchildren, Aleah Hihn, Jackson and Tyler Delaney, Harlow Seiler, and Michael Czyscon; many special nieces, nephews, cousins, many other family, and friends.
She was preceded in death by two angels born to heaven, friend and daughter, Pam (Palan) Rogers, her husband of 43 years, Bill Hihn; parents, Chester and Irene (Dalka) Dziewiontka; father/mother-in-law, Gottlieb and Stella Hihn, her brother Florian “Butch” Dziewiontka, brothers-in-law, Edward Hihn, Eugene “Whitey” Watrach, and Chuck Musial.
Friends may call on Friday, September 8th, 2023, from 4:00 PM to 7: 00 PM at the Godager Pratt Funeral Home, 710 N Wisconsin Ave., Muscoda, WI. Friends may also call on Saturday at 10:00 AM at St. John The Baptist. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, September 9th, 2023, at 11:00 AM at St John The Baptist Catholic Church,341 N Wisconsin Ave., Muscoda, WI. Burial will be held at St. John’s Cemetery in Muscoda, WI with a luncheon to follow. .In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St John’s Catholic Church or a charity of your choosing.The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with their arrangements
The family would like to thank the staff and caregivers at Pine Valley for the loving care shown to Dorrie over the years as well as the care of Dr Richards.
